Todrick Hall knows how to tell a tale, and his ex-boyfriend was on the receiving end of one on Tuesday after the dancer/singer/actor/director/drag queen/choreographer/songwriter/YouTuber unleashed on him in an epic Instagram story to his 1.2 million followers.

“I’m legit shaking,” Hall said in one pane of the story, which was captured by a follower and posted to YouTube. “I haven’t been this pissed in over a decade.”