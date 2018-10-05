Towleroad Gay News

Trump Boards Air Force One with Toilet Paper on His Shoe: WATCH

by Towleroad
October 5, 2018 | 10:50am

Donald Trump boarded Air Force One on Thursday with toilet paper stuck to the bottom of his shoe.

The Washington Post reports: ‘As he reached the top, the president — seemingly oblivious — turned around and waved goodbye. Historically, toilet paper and shoes have gone together much like humiliating faux pas and deep, tear-inducing belly laughter.

