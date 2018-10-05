Trump Boards Air Force One with Toilet Paper on His Shoe: WATCH

Donald Trump boarded Air Force One on Thursday with toilet paper stuck to the bottom of his shoe.
The Washington Post reports: ‘As he reached the top, the president — seemingly oblivious — turned around and waved goodbye. Historically, toilet paper and shoes have gone together much like humiliating faux pas and deep, tear-inducing belly laughter.
This video of President Trump with toilet paper on his shoe is 100% real. He was boarding Air Force One in Minneapolis earlier today. pic.twitter.com/wr0ZnXknCx
— Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) October 5, 2018