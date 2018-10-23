Trump on Plans to Demolish Transgender Rights: ‘I Want to Protect Our Country’ – WATCH

Donald Trump commented on the report published by the New York Times on Sunday that his administration plans to define transgender people out of existence by defining gender by genitalia at birth.

Said Trump to reporters on his way to Houston for a rally Monday evening: “We’re looking at it. We have a lot of different concepts right now. They have a lot of different things happening with respect to transgender right now. You know that as well as I do, and we’re looking at it very seriously. I’m protecting everybody. You know what I’m doing? I’m protecting everybody. I want to protect our country.”