Trump Threatens Democratic Senator with ‘Compromising’ Info, Claims He ‘Never Had a Glass of Alcohol’ — WATCH

In response to a question from reporters about Brett Kavanaugh’s drinking habits, Donald Trump defended the judge and said he had “compromising” info on a Democratic senator. Trump also claimed to be a teetotaler.

Said Trump: “I happen to know some United States senators. One who is on the other side, who’s pretty aggressive. I’ve seen that person in very bad situations. Okay? I’ve seen that person in very bad situations. Somewhat compromising. And I think it’s very unfair to bring up things like this.”

Trump also claimed he had never had a drink: “I was surprised at how vocal [Kavanaugh] was about the fact that he likes beer, and he’s had a little bit of difficulty, I mean he talked about things that happened when he drinks. This is not a man that said that he was perfect with respect to alcohol…I’m not a drinker. I can honestly say I never had a beer in my life. It’s one of my only good traits. I don’t drink. I never had a glass of alcohol. I never had alcohol. For whatever reason. Can you imagine if I had? What a mess I’d be. I would be the world’s worst. I never drank. I never drank.”