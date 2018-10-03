Trump Attacks NYT ‘Hit Piece’ on His Fraudulent Wealth, Doesn’t Challenge its Accuracy

Donald Trump attacked the New York Times for its lengthy exposé on how he defrauded the U.S. government to build his wealth and real estate empire.

Tweeted Trump: ‘The Failing New York Times did something I have never seen done before. They used the concept of “time value of money” in doing a very old, boring and often told hit piece on me. Added up, this means that 97% of their stories on me are bad. Never recovered from bad election call!’