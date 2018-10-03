Trump Mocks Christine Blasey Ford as Mississippi Supporters Laugh: ‘A Man’s Life is Shattered’ — WATCH

Donald Trump mocked Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony last night at a rally in Mississippi, casting doubt on her memory and accusing her of leaving “a man’s life in tatters.”

“I had one beer,” Trump yelled during the vile attack, which prompted uproarious laughter from the crowd. “How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know. I don’t know. What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs, where was it? I don’t know. But I had one beer….And a man’s life is in tatters. A man’s life is shattered.”

Watch: