Trump: ‘Phony Pocahontas’ Elizabeth Warren ‘Should Apologize for Perpetrating Fraud Against American Public’

Donald Trump launched a three-tweet tirade against Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who yesterday showed off the results of a DNA test revealing her Native American ancestry.

Tweeted Trump: ‘Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed. She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, “DNA test is useless.” Even they don’t want her. Phony! … Now that her claims of being of Indian heritage have turned out to be a scam and a lie, Elizabeth Warren should apologize for perpetrating this fraud against the American Public. Harvard called her “a person of color” (amazing con), and would not have taken her otherwise! … Thank you to the Cherokee Nation for revealing that Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is a complete and total Fraud!’

