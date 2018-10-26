Trump Was Awake at 3 am Attacking People for Not Thinking He’s ‘Presidential’

Donald Trump was awake at 3 am, tweeting an attack on “CNN and others” who think he’s not presidential.

Tweeted Trump: ‘Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!”’