Sexy Chefs, Atlanta Housewives, ‘Homecoming’ and Julia Roberts Come to TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

American Horror Story always swings for the fences with its Halloween episodes, so we have high hopes for Wednesday’s episode. There will be guest appearances from Sandra Bernhard and Billy Eichner, Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern on FX.

Connor’ and Oliver’s upcoming nuptials are a cornerstone of this season on How To Get Away With Murder. The boundary-pushing series, part of ABC’s Shonda Rhimes anchored Thursday nights, continues to unfold wild, soapy drama Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Forget Salt Bae, we’ve got a slew a hot chefs waiting on People Magazine’s Sexiest Chef Alive special Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Food Network. Among our hunks of haute cuisine are Andrew Isabella, Deuki Hong, Jordan Andino and Louis Maldonado. Check out 2016’s winner Franco Noriega on Ellen above.

America’s sweetheart, Julia Roberts, makes the leap to the small screen on Homecoming, debuting on Amazon Prime Friday. Roberts plays a caseworker assisting soldiers as they transition back to civilian life.

The always dependable Real Housewives of Atlanta returns for what appears to be another stellar season Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Bravo.

What are you watching this week on TV?