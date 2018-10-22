Trump: ‘Unknown Middle Easterners’ are Part of Migrant Caravan Threatening U.S. Border

Donald Trump tweeted on Monday morning that he has alerted the U.S. military that “unknown Middle Easterners” are part of the migrant caravan headed through Mexico to the southern U.S. border. The terrorist dog whistle is a talking point that he appears to have picked up from FOX & Friends.

Tweeted Trump: “Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws!”

