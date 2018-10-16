Paul Allen, Neil Patrick Harris, Fascism, White Castle, Tina Turner, Proud Boys, Lady Gaga, Uptown Spot Robot: HOT LINKS

FASCISM. If you’re not scared about it happening in the U.S., you should be.

2020 ELECTION. Trump has already raised more than $100 million. “Between his own campaign committee and the two joint fundraising efforts he has with the Republican National Committee, Trump has raised $106 million since taking office. He brought in $18.1 million in the last quarter and had $35 million on hand at the end of September. That’s quite a haul that will likely put Trump at a distinct advantage over whoever emerges from the crowded Democratic field to challenge him in 2020.”

ELIZABETH WARREN’S DNA TEST RESULTS. Trump will only believe her if he can test her personally. “I’ll only do it if I can test her personally, OK? That will not be something I enjoy doing either.”

LIE OF THE DAY. Trump says he has no financial ties to Saudi Arabia. “For the record, I have no financial interests in Saudi Arabia (or Russia, for that matter). Any suggestion that I have is just more FAKE NEWS (of which there is plenty)!”

Here's the video of Trump at his July 2015 rally boasting he makes "a lot of money" to the tune of "hundreds of millions" of dollars selling things to the Saudis and Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/QrjrnF4Hen — 💀andrew👻kaczynski🎃 (@KFILE) October 16, 2018

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS. Whoopi Goldberg offered me sex.

RIP. Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen dead at 65.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of @PaulGAllen, our founder and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts. All of us who worked with Paul feel an inexpressible loss today. https://t.co/OMLZ7ivvSD pic.twitter.com/Bfa8kK6Q8e — Vulcan Inc. (@VulcanInc) October 15, 2018

AD OF THE DAY. Ted Cruz mocked for loving White Castle. ‘In another political ad from the “Fire Ted Cruz” PAC, an older man has a beef with the incumbent calling Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke a “Triple Meat Whataburger liberal who is out of touch with Texas values.” Whataburger, a chain founded in Texas, has played a prominent role in the Texas senate race between Cruz and O’Rourke, who even ate at a Dallas Whataburger after their debate in September. But the ad posted Monday steps up the fast-food feud.’

PROUD BOYS. NYPD to arrest 9 members of white supremacist group involved in brawl: ‘The NYPD said Monday that it plans to arrest nine members of the alt-right group the Proud Boys and three more anti-fascist opponents involved in a brawl on the Upper East Side on Friday — as new video of the melee surfaced. “We believe we have valid [reason for the] arrests for those nine individuals to include charges of riot and attempted assault,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said at a press conference, adding that the raps could be upgraded.’

IT’S OFFICIAL. Lady Gaga is engaged.

DANCING ROBOT OF THE DAY. Uptown Spot.

INTERVIEW OF THE DAY. Tina Turner.

SLANG OF THE DAY. KJ Apa explains New Zealand slang.

UNDERCOVER DRIVER OF THE DAY. Chance the Rapper. “Watch as Lyft’s newest driver, Chance the Rapper, takes unsuspecting passengers on a ride around the city of Chicago. Chance discusses love, life, other rappers, and how his charity, The New Chance Fund (along with the help of SocialWorks), is using the Round Up and Donate feature in the Lyft app to support Chicago Public Schools. ”

TWO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Cristobal Remu and Andres Zurdo.