C-SPAN Caller Brutally Exposes Tony Perkins as ‘Worshipper of Donald Trump’ Not Jesus: WATCH

Leading anti-LGBTQ evangelical Tony Perkins, head of the notoriously homophobic hate group Family Research Council, was read by a C-SPAN caller who informed viewers that Perkins is a “worshipper of Donald Trump” not Jesus Christ.

The caller, named Steve, said “I was an evangelical Christian, but I gave that up. I went back to being a true Christian. A true Christian follows the teachings of Jesus.”

Steve went on: “Evangelicals have become paranoid, white Christians losing their country to minorities. They have only one goal and that is to keep America white and Christian. And that’s exactly opposite of what Christianity is. Christianity is about love and helping others and taking care of others.”

“What’s happened is the paranoid white Christians have now become worshippers of Donald Trump,” Steve explained. “They follow all of these false prophets out there living in $16 million houses, flying around in $10 million jets. They need to wake up…Jesus is love, not hate.”

Perkins responded: “I couldn’t disagree more…I know we want to describe Jesus as all love. He is love, but he’s truth. And we cannot sacrifice his truth because if we do that, we’ll never experience his love.”