Massive ‘Trans People Deserve to Live’ Banner Unfurled During Game 5 of World Series

Protesters unfurled a large banner reading “Trans People Deserve to Live” during Game 5 of the World Series Championship in Los Angeles.

The banner just unfurled at Dodger Stadium down the left-field line. pic.twitter.com/l1eZTwDHao — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 29, 2018

News of a Trump administration memo detailing a proposal to legally erase transgender people by creating a federal legal definition of gender came last week in a report in the New York Times.

The NYT: “The department argued in its memo that key government agencies needed to adopt an explicit and uniform definition of gender as determined ‘on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable.’ The agency’s proposed definition would define sex as either male or female, unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with, according to a draft reviewed by The Times. Any dispute about one’s sex would have to be clarified using genetic testing.”

According to the memo seen by the NYT, the Department of Health and Human Services is proposing that “Sex means a person’s status as male or female based on immutable biological traits identifiable by or before birth. The sex listed on a person’s birth certificate, as originally issued, shall constitute definitive proof of a person’s sex unless rebutted by reliable genetic evidence.”

Trump spoke to reporters last week about the memo: “We’re looking at it. We have a lot of different concepts right now. They have a lot of different things happening with respect to transgender right now. You know that as well as I do, and we’re looking at it very seriously. I’m protecting everybody. You know what I’m doing? I’m protecting everybody. I want to protect our country.”

On the heels of the memo the Justice Department filed a brief arguing that businesses can discriminate against workers because they are transgender. The Trump administration is also reportedly moving to have the word “gender” removed from United Nations documents and replaced with the word “woman”.

All this follows a series of efforts the Trump administration has been making to remove and restrict the rights of transgender individuals in multiple areas, including military service, federal prison rights, health care, schools, the CDC, the judiciary.