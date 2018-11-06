After Voting, Florida’s Andrew Gillum Explains the Message His Victory Would Send to Trump: WATCH

Tallahassee mayor and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who is in a tight race with Republican candidate Rep. Ron DeSantis in Florida, spoke with reporters shortly after voting today.

Said Gillum: “Us winning tonight I think will send a message to Mr. Trump and Mr. DeSantis as well that the politics of hatred and of division, of separation, that they come to an end…People are going out and voting for something and not against. By voting for somebody, we’re returning the politics of decency and what’s right and what’s common between all of us. We’ll worry about history later. But today, we’re working to win.”