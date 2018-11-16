Anthony Hüseyin’s ‘I’m Falling in Love’ Reveals How We Shape Reality to Match Our Relationship Fantasies: WATCH

Berlin-based Turkish pop singer-songwriter Anthony Hüseyin released the video for “I’m Falling in Love”, one track from a concept album called The Lucky One which tracks the stages of a developing and disintegrating love affair. Hüseyin worked with a fashion photographer, four different fashion designers, two art directors, a stylist, a set designer, and a filmmaker from the Netherlands to create the video, which you can watch above.

Writes Hüseyin’s rep to Towleroad: “‘I’m Falling in Love’ paints a picture of the way we shape reality to match our fantasies. Not only do we start to feel, see and perceive life differently when we are falling in love, we also start to build an idealized version of the person whom we are falling in love with. The video shows how [a craving for love leads] to the creation of a lover, giving him ears in order to be heard, lips to kiss, eyes in order to be able to show him the world…The decor is covered with beige paper representing the ecstasy that veils reality. The actors wear clothes that are reminiscent of the way we self consciously take care of our appearance in the early stages of being in love. Daily activities such as shopping, cooking and dancing receive new meaning as a metaphor for the way love makes the ordinary special.”