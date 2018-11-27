Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / Thank U, Next: Ariana Grande Teases ‘Mean Girls’ Parody — WATCH

Thank U, Next: Ariana Grande Teases ‘Mean Girls’ Parody — WATCH

by

Ariana Grande teased the upcoming video for her hit break-up single “Thank U, Next” and it looks as though she’s ready to make fetch happen (too easy). She’s been teasing it for a while with images posted to social media.

The teaser features Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, comedian Colleen Ballinger, and Troye Sivan.