Thank U, Next: Ariana Grande Teases ‘Mean Girls’ Parody — WATCH

Ariana Grande teased the upcoming video for her hit break-up single “Thank U, Next” and it looks as though she’s ready to make fetch happen (too easy). She’s been teasing it for a while with images posted to social media.

The teaser features Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, comedian Colleen Ballinger, and Troye Sivan.

you’re like really pretty pic.twitter.com/NMzKFLVp3M — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 24, 2018

way too damn needy pic.twitter.com/ZGQ2GBqP7i — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 24, 2018

‘whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed’ pic.twitter.com/KUgl6vwHIn — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2018

new best friend …. thank u, next pic.twitter.com/ahJ4DUd4nJ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 20, 2018