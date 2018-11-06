Barbra Streisand Robocalls LGBTQ Voters: LISTEN

After Voting, Florida’s Andrew Gillum Explains the Message His Victory Would Send to Trump: WATCH

Barbra Streisand teamed up with GLAAD to get out the vote in the LGBTQ community, recording a robocall that went out to voters yesterday.

Said the “Don’t Lie to Me” singer in the call: “Hi, this is Barbra Streisand. Tuesday is a critical election for LGBTQ people and all marginalized communities. And I’m working with GLAAD to help ensure the largest turnout ever of LGBTQ and ally voters in a midterm election. Tomorrow, I hope you will join me at the polls to send a strong message that America is better when we stand together. Go to GLAAD.org/vote to get information about how to vote in your state, and let’s make history together.”