John Oliver Shreds Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker’s Butt Jeans and Bicep Tattoo: WATCH

John Oliver mocked acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker‘s history, job experience, and bicep tattoo in a scathing segment on Sunday night.

Though Oliver had plenty to say about “white Shrek’s” perspective on law and his biblical view of justice, the Last Week Tonight host saved his biggest roast for Whitaker’s history as an adviser to World Patent Marketing, a company under investigation for fraud.

Explained Oliver: “World Patent Marketing was a scam…It is true that the FTC actually shut the company down, as part of a judgement that also included a settlement of over 25 million dollars, and that’s a real pity, because World Patent Marketing’s clients had some truly incredible ideas, such as Supreme Diva jeans: padded pants that help augment your lady bumps.”

Oliver stood up to reveal he was wearing the jeans: “We actually tracked that inventor down, and I’m here to tell you, these things really work…What you’ve got to remember is, a paid adviser to that patent company, is our current acting AG.”

And Oliver also had some words for Whitaker’s current Twitter pic, which shows off Whitaker’s bulging biceps, complete with a Japanese tattoo on them. Oliver translated Whitaker’s tattoo: “Fall down 7 times get up 8.”

Quipped Oliver: “Look, I hate to criticize a Japanese proverb, but how can you get up eight times when you’ve only fallen down seven times? If you fall down seven times you need to get up seven times.”

He concluded: “We’ve known for more than a year now that Trump wants to replace Sessions with someone who will restrain Mueller. And this week, he did it. So the only real remaining question is, how will we respond? Will Congress take steps to keep Mueller safe? I would hope so, because it’s pretty clear by now that Trump will go exactly as far as will allow him to go.”