Gay Man Who Came Out on National TV Wins Big Brother UK: WATCH

Cameron Cole, a 19-year-old vlogger who came out as gay on national TV after another houseguest, Cian Carrigan, confessed he had a crush on him, has won Big Brother UK.

Cole dedicated his win to all LGBTQ people who have struggled coming out, Digital Spy reports.

Said Cole: “It means the world[to win]. It makes the whole four years of trying to work and figure things out kinda worth it, the fact that I’ve finally been able to help some other people through, if I have done, through that themselves. It’s amazing. Honestly, I’m privileged to have been able to do it. I didn’t plan to do it, but it’s an incredible feeling to know that I helped people out. It’s made everything worth it. I hope that it has inspired people as much as possible. Lots of people come out every day and they don’t do it on national television. They don’t get the reception that I’ve got, but they all deserve it because it’s an incredible thing and me winning is as much for them as it was for me. It’s an incredible honor and privilege to have the support that I have. I’ll never be able to stress how grateful I am for it.”

Watch the moment Cameron left the #BBUK House as your WINNER! 🏆#BBUKFinal pic.twitter.com/TtVJNUodcX — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) November 5, 2018

Show some love for your #BBUK 2018 WINNER Cameron! 💜 pic.twitter.com/wUTGU4vrnT — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) November 6, 2018

Here’s a clip from earlier in the show when Cole came out to his housemates: