Trump’s Gut, Big Cow, Kanye West’s 747, Chuck Schumer, Shannan Moon, Clean Bandit, Murphy Brown: HOT LINKS

TRUMP’S GUT. We’re all dying from it: “So I’m doing deals, and I’m not being accommodated by the Fed. I’m not happy with the Fed. They’re making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.”

HOLY COW. This is one huge bovine.

CARBON SH*TPRINT. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chartered a private 660-seat 747 to take them overseas.

HILLARY CLINTON. Trump part of cover-up of Jamal Khashoggi murder. “We have a president who is part of the coverup as to what happened in that consulate or embassy when Mr. Khashoggi was murdered. And we have a president and those closest to him who have their own personal commercial interests.”

CHUCK SCHUMER. Will give Trump $1.6 billion for border wall:

Sen. Chuck Schumer tells reporters at his on-cam presser that Democrats’ position is $1.6 billion for wall funding – far less than the $5 billion Trump wants – but he won’t say if Democrats are shutting the door on anything more, saying he’s not going to negotiate in public. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 27, 2018

SHANNAN MOON. Meet California’s first openly gay sheriff. “Moon is the newly elected Sheriff of Nevada County. She’s not only the first female Sheriff for Nevada County, but also the first openly-gay Sheriff in California. Growing up in Nevada County, Moon, 50, has worked for the Nevada Sheriff’s Department for 28 years, serving under four different Sheriffs.”

ELTON JOHN. Shows postponed due to infection: ‘The 71-year-old entertainer canceled his show 20 minutes after the sold-out show was supposed to start on Tuesday night (November 27) at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

GAY TV FLASHBACK OF THE DAY. Murphy Brown.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Clean Bandit and Charli XCX and Bhad Bhabie “Playboy Style”.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Antwyone.