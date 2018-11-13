CNN Sues Trump Over Suspension of Jim Acosta’s WH Credentials

CNN is suing Donald Trump, chief of staff John Kelly, press secretary Sarah Sanders, deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine, Secret Service director Joseph Clancy, and the Secret Service officer who took Jim Acosta’s hard pass away in order to have Acosta’s credentials restored.

CNN reports: ‘The lawsuit is a response to the White House’s suspension of Acosta’s press pass, known as a Secret Service “hard pass,” last week. The suit alleges that Acosta and CNN’s First and Fifth Amendment rights are being violated by the ban. The suit is being filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning, a CNN spokeswoman confirmed…The six defendants are all named because of their roles in enforcing and announcing Acosta’s suspension.’