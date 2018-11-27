Trump Explodes at Robert Mueller in Tuesday Tweetstorm: ‘A Conflicted Prosecutor Gone Rogue’

News of Paul Manafort’s breached plea deal caused Donald Trump to fly into a rage on Twitter Tuesday morning, lashing out at Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Tweeted Trump: “The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other. Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie. Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue……..The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his…….terrible Gang of Angry Democrats. Look at their past, and look where they come from. The now $30,000,000 Witch Hunt continues and they’ve got nothing but ruined lives. Where is the Server? Let these terrible people go back to the Clinton Foundation and “Justice” Department!”

