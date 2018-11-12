‘CBS Sunday Morning’ Dives Into Gay Conversion Therapy and its Quack Pushers: WATCH

On the heels of the ‘gay conversion therapy‘ drama Boy Erased, CBS Sunday Morning took a look into the harmful and useless practice, as well as its ridiculous methods, like “cuddle therapy,” but it ultimately gave too much a platform to the proponents of the dangerous and debunked practice in an effort to appear fair and balanced.

Erin Moriarty spoke with men and women who had undergone the treatment in order to adhere to their church’s teachings as well as former Exodus International leader Alan Chambers and Focus on the Family’s Jeff Johnston of Focus on the Family, which continues to push the practice.

Among those the program spoke with was Rev. Stan Mitchell. Said Mitchell, the founding pastor of Nashville’s GracePoint Church, a progressive interdenominational Christian congregation: “I was a pastor in a megachurch, and I was party to destroying these people…In the last four years, I’ve done at least three or four funerals of people who took their life because of this issue…The only thing I regret is that I didn’t [start speaking out against] it sooner. People died while I was trying to find courage.”