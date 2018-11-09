Kimmel, Colbert: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Should Be Fired for Sharing Doctored Video – WATCH

Do You Know the LGBTQ 1970s? Test Your Grasp of its Pop Icons, Influencers, and Political Heroes

Michael C. Hall is Sexually Fluid: ‘I Would Say I Was Not All the Way Heterosexual’

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert agree: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders should be fired for sharing a doctored video of CNN’s Jim Acosta “assaulting” an intern.

Said Kimmel: “That’s where the Hucka-B.S. machine comes in. Jim Acosta clearly never touched that White House intern. That’s just a lie. And I think this also might be the first time I’ve seen Sarah Sanders take the woman’s side on any subject ever. So good for her, baby steps. But she should be forced to resign for that. I mean, she intentionally disseminated doctored video footage to discredit a reputable journalist. She’s the White House press secretary! She should be fired for that. She should be fired…Sarah Huckabee Sanders should be fired and sent to live at a Joann’s Fabric Store for all the rest of her days.”

Colbert agreed: “The fact that the White House press secretary is promoting this doctored video is reprehensible, and grounds for dismissal, or as they call it in the Trump administration: Thursday.”