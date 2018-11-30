Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / towleroad / Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Near Anchorage, Alaska

Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Near Anchorage, Alaska

by Leave a Comment

A tsunami warning has been issued following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Anchorage, Alaska on Friday morning. The quake was initially measured at 7.2

CNBC reports: ‘USGS says the earthquake Friday morning was centered about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Alaska’s largest city. An Associated Press reporter working in downtown Anchorage saw cracks in a 2-story building after the quake. It was unclear whether there were injuries. People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller 5.8 magnitude aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.’

/* Background pattern from Toptal Subtle Patterns */