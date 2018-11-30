Tsunami Warning Issued After 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Near Anchorage, Alaska

A tsunami warning has been issued following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Anchorage, Alaska on Friday morning. The quake was initially measured at 7.2

CNBC reports: ‘USGS says the earthquake Friday morning was centered about 7 miles (12 kilometers) north of Alaska’s largest city. An Associated Press reporter working in downtown Anchorage saw cracks in a 2-story building after the quake. It was unclear whether there were injuries. People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller 5.8 magnitude aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.’

BREAKING: Tsunami Warning for coastal areas of Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula in Alaska after powerful prelim. magnitude 7.2 earthquake hits near Anchorage. pic.twitter.com/PVEsH1fzoU — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 30, 2018

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake just occurred near Anchorage. Please note there is NO Tsunami danger with this earthquake. Please stay tuned for any updates. #AKwx #Anchorage #Alaskaearthquake — NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) November 30, 2018

Earthquake just happened right now i ’m actually shaking pic.twitter.com/PoZGOlJGWS — Alyson Petrie (@AlysonPetrie7) November 30, 2018