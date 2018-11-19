MTV India Breaks New Ground with First-Ever Gay Episode of Popular Speed Dating Show ‘Elovator Pitch’ – WATCH

White House Intends to Revoke CNN Reporter Jim Acosta’s Press Pass Again as Soon as It Can

Months after India decriminalized gay sex, MTV has debuted the first ever dating show episode featuring gay contestants. In the show, Elovator Pitch, 10 suitors attempt to woo a contestant with only a few moments to make their case in an elevator.

Atmaj Vyas, the contestant, spoke to NBC News: “You’re supposed to find someone and remember the floors and the people all in a really short time. It’s speed dating, so it goes by really quickly. There were guys who were making style statements, talking about life and even one who was actually coming out to his family via the show. It really doesn’t get better than that.”

This week's episode of #ElovatorPitch is super special.

This time, we have 10 boys trying to impress 1 boy in an elevator. Their pitches to #AtmajVyas are so sweet, you'll be smiling throughout. 🙂 Get ready for some #CutenessOverload, with @ga3lyn & @cyrus_sahu, this Fri @ 7 PM pic.twitter.com/ruQPyNRIsc — MTV India (@MTVIndia) November 12, 2018

READY FOR SOME FUN? 😉

Tomorrow's episode of #ElovatorPitch is all you need for your #Friyay entertainment. Make sure you tune in to MTV tomorrow at 7 PM!@ga3lyn @cyrus_sahukar pic.twitter.com/xhKKnrd3vn — MTV India (@MTVIndia) November 15, 2018

Host Cyrus Sahukar spoke to Indian Express: “On Elovator Pitch, it only makes sense to have an episode with people from the LGBTQ Community. At the end of the day, it deals with people meeting others, dating and love. Eventually, love and dating are pretty similar for everyone. Everybody is looking for someone they like and can enjoy with.”

Added his co-hostGaelyn Mendonca: “With this special concept, we have upped the ante as India’s first dating reality show to have people from all walks of life coming and exploring beautiful bonds. Elovator Pitch brings with it a heavy dose of comedy and love and I’m sure this episode will be a treat to watch for the audience. I’m proud to be a part of the show that is creating history on national television.”