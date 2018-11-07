Ezra Miller Doesn’t Identify as Male or Female, Says Director and Producer of ‘Gay Revolution’ Movie Harassed Him

Ezra Miller is profiled in The Hollywood Reporter this week and revealed his #MeToo moment and spoke about his sexual orientation.

Miller said that he had never shared his story of harassment, but didn’t go into too many specifics: ‘This bleeds into Miller’s own #MeToo moment, which he has never shared, with an unnamed director and producer. “They gave me wine and I was underaged,” he recalls. “They were like, ‘Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?’ And I was like, ‘No, you guys are monsters.'” He’s on a roll now. “It’s a great f**kin’ age of being like, ‘You know what? That sh*t’s unacceptable,’ And it’s amazing for a lot of us to watch. ‘Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we f**king survived it. That’s what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers.””

Miller also spoke about his sexual orientation and not identifying as anything: “Yeah, absolutely. Which is to say, I don’t identify. Like, f**k that. Queer just means no, I don’t do that. I don’t identify as a man. I don’t identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human.”