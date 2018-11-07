Towleroad Gay News

Ezra Miller Doesn’t Identify as Male or Female, Says Director and Producer of ‘Gay Revolution’ Movie Harassed Him

by Towleroad
November 7, 2018 | 12:30pm

Ezra Miller is profiled in The Hollywood Reporter this week and revealed his #MeToo moment and spoke about his sexual orientation.

Miller said that he had never shared his story of harassment, but didn’t go into too many specifics: ‘This bleeds into Miller’s own #MeToo moment, which he has never shared, with an unnamed director and producer. “They gave me wine and I was underaged,” he recalls. “They were like, ‘Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?’ And I was like, ‘No, you guys are monsters.'” He’s on a roll now. “It’s a great f**kin’ age of being like, ‘You know what? That sh*t’s unacceptable,’ And it’s amazing for a lot of us to watch. ‘Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we f**king survived it. That’s what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers.””

Miller also spoke about his sexual orientation and not identifying as anything: “Yeah, absolutely. Which is to say, I don’t identify. Like, f**k that. Queer just means no, I don’t do that. I don’t identify as a man. I don’t identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human.”

