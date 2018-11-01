Towleroad Gay News

Men.com Star François Sagat and Igor Dewe Release Music Video: ‘Trust Me’ – WATCH

November 1, 2018 | 12:47pm

Fashionista Men.com performerFrançois Sagat and Paris-based Russian performer and fashion activist Igor Dewe released a treat for fans on Halloween, a new music video about power and fantasy for the track “Trust Me” from their EP Chamelia.

Watch (above, wk-unfriendly) as Dewe stumbles upon Sagat at a country estate, and finds himself a bit tied up. The clip was directed by Elora Thevenet. And the fashion credits, of course: Igor is wearing : Pawaka sunglasses, Sarah Boubeghla custom Trench, Dior vintage boots, Palomo Spain vintage bustier, Aldo Järvsoo purple dress, La Perla vintage underwear and dress, Christian Louboutin shoes François is wearing : La Perla vintage kimono, Modus Vivendi underwear, Christian Louboutin.

