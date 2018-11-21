Towleroad Gay News

French Rugby to Wear Rainbow Shoelaces in Solidarity with Gay Player Targeted by Hate

Gareth Thomas french rugby

French rugby players will wear rainbow laces on their shoes during the France – Fidji game on Saturday night according to French Rugby Federation vice-president Serge Simon, who tweeted: “Dear , All of French Rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you’ve been victim of. To show our support, the French rugby players will wear a rainbow shoe lace during the France – Fidji game on Saturday night. We’re all in with you in this matter.”

Thomas posted a video to Twitter on Sunday saying he was attacked in his home city of Cardiff, Wales, for being gay.

Said Thomas on Twitter: “This morning I’ve decided to make what I hope will be a positive video. Last night I was a victim in my home city of a hate crime for my sexuality. Why do I want it to be positive? Because I want to say thank you to the police who were involved, who were very helpful and allowed me to do restorative justice to the people who did this because I thought they could learn more that way than any other way. And also to the people of Cardiff who supported me and helped me because there’s a lot of people out there who want to hurt us. But, unfortunately for them, there is a lot more that want to help us heal. So this, I hope, will be a positive message.”