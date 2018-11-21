French Rugby to Wear Rainbow Shoelaces in Solidarity with Gay Player Targeted by Hate

French rugby players will wear rainbow laces on their shoes during the France – Fidji game on Saturday night according to French Rugby Federation vice-president Serge Simon, who tweeted: “Dear @ gareththomas14, All of French Rugby is with you regarding the homophobic molestation you’ve been victim of. To show our support, the French rugby players will wear a rainbow shoe lace during the France – Fidji game on Saturday night. We’re all in with you in this matter.”

Thomas posted a video to Twitter on Sunday saying he was attacked in his home city of Cardiff, Wales, for being gay.

Said Thomas on Twitter: “This morning I’ve decided to make what I hope will be a positive video. Last night I was a victim in my home city of a hate crime for my sexuality. Why do I want it to be positive? Because I want to say thank you to the police who were involved, who were very helpful and allowed me to do restorative justice to the people who did this because I thought they could learn more that way than any other way. And also to the people of Cardiff who supported me and helped me because there’s a lot of people out there who want to hurt us. But, unfortunately for them, there is a lot more that want to help us heal. So this, I hope, will be a positive message.”