Gay Firefighter Sues, Says He Was Demoted, Relocated, and Addressed as ‘Ms’ After Marrying Boyfriend: WATCH

A gay firefighter is suing the City of Norfolk, Virginia, alleging discrimination and retaliation based on his sexual orientation.”

Scott Phillips-Gartner said in the complaint that his chief treated him far less favorably when he learned he was married to a man.

The Virginian-Pilot reports: ‘The suit alleges Phillips-Gartner was well regarded in the department until October 2014, when he notified the city’s human resources department he had married his boyfriend. The suit said Battalion Chief Roger Burris verbally attacked Gartner throughout 2015 and generally treated him less favorably than heterosexual male employees. During a staff meeting that December, he specifically attacked Gartner’s sexuality – asking “Where is Ms. Gartner?”’

WAVY adds: ‘Phillips-Gartner said he was moved to work in a building miles away from his office and he was told to turn in his city issued firearm, computer and cell phone. Additionally, Phillips-Gartner alleges he was told he could no longer use Norfolk vehicles and he was eventually ordered to retire his service dog. Phillips-Gartner filed nine grievances addressing discrimination and retaliation based on his sexual orientation, which include some against the City of Norfolk.’

Watch WAVY’s report: