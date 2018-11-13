Gay Fitness Instructor Found Beaten to Death in Baltimore Apartment: VIDEO

Baltimore police are seeking leads after discovering Brendon Michaels, a 43-year-old gay fitness instructor at Carroll Community College, fatally beaten in his Mount Vernon apartment.

Firefighters discovered Michaels’ body after a concerned coworker called police, according to WBAL. Michaels’ death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.

The Baltimore Sun adds: “Michaels graduated from Carroll Community College with an associate degree in 1998. The next year, he was hired full time as a fitness instructor on campus. In 2008, he became the coordinator of the campus fitness center. He also taught some fitness classes. In 2014, he was certified as a personal trainer.”

Carroll Community College released a statement: “We are extraordinarily sad to hear about the passing of our beloved friend and staff member Brendon Michaels. Brendon was a vibrant and well respected member of the College community for over 20 years. He graduated from Carroll in 1998 with an AA Degree in Arts and Sciences and began working for us shortly after graduation. He was high energy, passionate about fitness and always willing to help anyone in need. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Brendon will be truly missed and will never be forgotten.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.