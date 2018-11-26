NYT Profiles Loathsome Gay ‘Power Couple’ Throwing $5 Million Fundraiser for Trump

The New York Times ran a hilariously sad profile of Bill White and his husband, Bryan Eure, former Hillary Clinton supporters who turned tail and ran to Trump on election night when they saw that Clinton was going to lose.

White was being pushed for Secretary of the Navy in 2008, and abruptly resigned in 2010 after 20 years as the former president of the Intrepid Sea Air and Space Museum in NYC.

The NYT reports: ‘The genesis of the couple’s reversal can be timed to about midnight on Nov. 8, 2016. Inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, at Ms. Clinton’s election night event, Mr. White stood watching the returns in an increasingly funereal atmosphere. He got in his Chevrolet Suburban and drove to the New York Hilton in Midtown, where Mr. Trump was celebrating his win. “I didn’t want to be part of that misery pie; I’m not a wallower in self-pity,” said Mr. White, who now runs Constellations Group, a strategic consultancy firm. “I really believe that once that decision is made, you have to get behind your president.”’

The article also reports that the couple, who “fell in love in an AOL chat room 18 years ago,” had a dust-up with NYC City Council Speaker Corey Johnson during a dinner in their NYC apartment after they suggested he meet with Trump over the city’s infrastructure issues: “It was like a food fight. It was in our home, him calling us complete political idiots.”

The couple has other reasons for justifying their allegiance to Trump as well. They got angry when Chelsea Clinton didn’t recognize them at Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar in Midtown Manhattan but Donald Trump Jr. picks up the phone when they call. The paper adds, “Over the summer, they hosted a private dinner for Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host. The occasion? Celebrating that the couple were dating.”

White and Eure are throwing a $5 million fundraiser for Trump who lavishes praise on the president: ““He’s not a politician. He’s not going to configure himself as anything other than what he is. I think that he has an authenticity.”