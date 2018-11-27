New Video of Border Patrol Agent’s ‘Gender Reveal’ Party Explosion That Caused 47,000 Acre Wildfire: WATCH

New video has emerged of an explosion that was part of a border patrol agent’s “gender reveal” party which sparked a 47,000 acre wildfire and cost $8 million to put out. Border Patrol Agent Dennis Dickey ignited the explosion to reveal the gender of his wife’s baby and was fined $220,000.

Tucson.com reports: ‘The 49-second video clearly shows the fire starting in yellow grassland near a stand of mesquite trees from the exploding target on state land in the Santa Rita Mountain foothills on April 23, 2017. Towards the end of the video, a male voice is heard saying “Start packing up!” twice…The wildfire began when Dickey shot a target that contained Tannerite, an explosive substance designed to detonate when shot by a high-velocity firearm, U.S. Forest Service Special Agent Brent Robinson wrote in an affidavit filed Sept. 20 in U.S. District Court. The explosion was caught on film by a witness. Tannerite is a legal compound that has been linked to wildfires in several other Western states.’