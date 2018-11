Celine Dion Cuffed After Busting Babies Out of Gender Roles in Ad for Her New Children’s Clothing Line: WATCH

LGBTQ Splinter Group from Migrant Caravan is First to Arrive in Tijuana, Will Seek Asylum in U.S. – WATCH

GOP Jesus is a savior remade for hypocritical evangelical Christian Republicans so they can feel all right about the choices they’ve made.

Watch as GOP Jesus takes on the War on Christmas, immigration and family separations, the golden rule, healing the sick, adultery, and gay people: “Love your neighbor as yourself, unless you are better than your neighbor, then tell them that they’re weird, and you don’t want to bake them a cake.”