Audience Feared Shooting as Man Yelled ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’ During Performance of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ – WATCH

A man yelled “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump” during the intermission of a performance of Fiddler on the Roof in Baltimore on Wednesday night, alarming audience members. Rich Scherr, a sportswriter for the Baltimore Sun, posted a video of the audience reacting to the outburst to his Facebook page.

The Baltimore Sun reports: ‘Immediately after that, “People started running,” Scherr said. “I’ll be honest, I was waiting to hear a gunshot. I thought, ‘Here we go.’ ” The man was escorted out a few minutes later and the show continued. But Scherr, 49, said it was hard to focus on the play after that. “My heart was just racing. I didn’t even really pay attention to the second act.” “Fiddler” tells the story of a Jewish family as it faces persecution in tsarist Russia. It’s based on “Tevye the Dairyman,” a fictional story originally written in Yiddish. The play opened Tuesday and runs through Sunday in Baltimore.’