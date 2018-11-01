Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Party For One’ Makes Solo Hotel Occupancy a ‘Love Yourself’ Occasion: WATCH

Carly Rae Jepsen released the music video for “Party For One”, the first single from a new album expected next year.

The clip features Jepsen and a variety of other guests checking into a hotel by themselves, where they proceed to celebrate themselves, until a blackout forces them into the lobby to party amongst each other.

Tavish Crowe co-wrote “Call Me Maybe” and also this track, produced by Captain Cuts. Among those in the video is So You Think You Can Dance and Lady Gaga dancer Mark Kanemura, who took to the stage with Jepsen in August in SF’s Golden Gate Park with a headline-making rainbow ensemble.

Said Jepsen of the track: “To me ‘Party for One’ is an anthem of what it is to celebrate time with yourself, which is a hard thing for people to really enjoy sometimes, and it’s something I’m learning to do more and more. This song represents a lot of what this album is about for me, which is romantic love but self-love too.”

One upvoted commenter had a different take on it: ‘I feel like this music video was supposed to give off a “you don’t need no one, just have fun on your own” vibe, but it’s giving me a “people having a mental breakdown alone in their apartment” vibe.’