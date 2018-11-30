Federal Employees Warned Not to Discuss Impeachment or Use the Word ‘Resistance’ with Regard to Trump

The Office of Special Counsel (not Mueller) issued a Q&A memo to federal employees warning them not to talk of impeachment or about the “resistance” with regard to Donald Trump in a move that some warn is a stepping stone to limiting dissent.

The Washington Post reports: “…some government watchdogs said they feared the guidelines could have wide-ranging effects on the nearly 3 million federal employees in the United States, as well as state and local government employees who work with federally funded programs. The ethics nonprofit American Oversight said the guidance raised “significant concerns” in a letter it sent to the office on Thursday, urging it to withdraw the memo. “OSC’s position on impeachment advocacy or opinions goes too far,” the group’s executive director, Austin Evers, wrote in the letter, adding that “certainly there is a difference between advocating that an official should (or should not) be elected and advocating that an official did (or did not) commit treason or high crimes and misdemeanors under the Constitution.”’