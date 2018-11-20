Towleroad Gay News

Twitter Roasts Ivanka Trump for Using Personal Account to Send Hundreds of Government Emails

by Andy Towle
November 20, 2018 | 7:09am

Ivanka Trump Ivanka emails

Ivanka Trump used her personal email to send hundreds of messages involving government business in a violation of federal rules.

The Washington Post reports: ‘The discovery alarmed some advisers to President Trump, who feared that his daughter’s prac­tices bore similarities to the personal email use of Hillary Clinton, an issue he made a focus of his 2016 campaign. He attacked his Democratic challenger as untrustworthy and dubbed her “Crooked Hillary” for using a personal email account as secretary of state. Some aides were startled by the volume of Ivanka Trump’s personal emails — and taken aback by her response when questioned about the practice. She said she was not familiar with some details of the rules, according to people with knowledge of her reaction.’

Some Twitter reactions:

 

