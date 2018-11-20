Twitter Roasts Ivanka Trump for Using Personal Account to Send Hundreds of Government Emails

‘Morning Joe’ Unspools Hypocrisy Montage of Trump Calling for Hillary to Go to Prison Over Emails: WATCH

Ivanka Trump used her personal email to send hundreds of messages involving government business in a violation of federal rules.

The Washington Post reports: ‘The discovery alarmed some advisers to President Trump, who feared that his daughter’s prac­tices bore similarities to the personal email use of Hillary Clinton, an issue he made a focus of his 2016 campaign. He attacked his Democratic challenger as untrustworthy and dubbed her “Crooked Hillary” for using a personal email account as secretary of state. Some aides were startled by the volume of Ivanka Trump’s personal emails — and taken aback by her response when questioned about the practice. She said she was not familiar with some details of the rules, according to people with knowledge of her reaction.’

Some Twitter reactions:

Hi Trump voters, meet kettle. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ perf example of your false outrage. If private email servers were such a big deal this wouldn’t of happened with your daughter, you very stable genius, who dolls out swamp nepotism w the best of em. https://t.co/45jTY69oBJ — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) November 19, 2018

Members of the Trump administration who have used personal email to conduct official business:

1) Ivanka Trump

2) Jared Kushner

3) Steve Bannon

4) Stephen Miller

5) Reince Priebus

6) Gary Cohn The shameless hypocrisy of these people never ceases to amaze me. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 20, 2018

Ivanka Trump pleading ignorance to the rules against using personal after her Dad ran an entire campaign attacking Hillary Clinton for doing that exact thing is proof she is either the most entitled or the dumbest person on the planet https://t.co/AIC2175tc6 — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 20, 2018

But her emails! Where’s the outrage, the chants of, “Lock Her Up,” the @TGowdySC led House investigation? The Congressional Republicans are the very definition of hypocritical! https://t.co/KlXKtGuhw9 — Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) November 20, 2018

waiting to see how serious this Ivanka email scandal is by the number of troops Trump sends to the Mexican border tomorrow — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) November 20, 2018

#Ivanka sent hundreds of emails re gov’nt business on her personal server! We’re scandalized! All I can do is repeat what her father said when Hillary did something not unlike what his First Daughter did!! LOCK HER UP! LOCK HER UP!!! LOCK HER UP!! How do you like it now, putz? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 20, 2018

Looks like messages to the email service Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump use are still routed through President Trump's private business, The Trump Organization, before they go back to Microsoft. pic.twitter.com/aO4dvvYKux — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 20, 2018

For tomorrow, when Ivanka inevitably claims that she didn't understand the email protocols, or she's just a daughter, or the rules don't apply to her for some inexplicable reason: https://t.co/p7DXw06BTr — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 20, 2018

If you're one of those news organizations that treated Clinton's private emails like they were a national emergency, the solution isn't to treat Ivanka's private emails like they're also a national emergency—rather, it's to acknowledge that you kinda fucked up on Clinton. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 20, 2018

Ivanka Trump sent hundreds of emails to White House aides & Cabinet officials w/ a personal account? Surely this will sway voters who weren’t bothered by Trump mocking a disability. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 20, 2018

Congress should pass a law prohibiting the President from hiring family members without the consent of a 2/3 majority of both houses. https://t.co/oAswDhwRmk — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) November 20, 2018

Social media howls #LockHerUp at Ivanka Trump for claiming she 'didn't know the rules' about using personal email accounts https://t.co/djqVAm5hgA — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) November 20, 2018

Ivanka Trump’s been using personal email for government business? pic.twitter.com/aTzgg5bDBx — Isiah Whitlock Jr. (@IsiahWhitlockJr) November 20, 2018