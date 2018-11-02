‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Jake Borelli Comes Out as Gay

Grey’s Anatomy actor Jake Borelli came out as gay on Thursday night at the same time the character he plays on the show came out and kissed the new surgeon. Borelli came out in an Instagram post.

EW reports on the episode: ‘In “Flowers Grow Out of My Grave,” Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) and Nico Kim (Alex Landi) shared a hallway kiss after several weeks of flirtation and missed connections. The moment prompted Schmitt to admit it was the first time he’d ever kissed a man before and to give a metaphorical coming out speech about how his switch to orthopedic surgery marked the first time he felt like he belonged in the hospital.’

Wrote Borelli on Instagram: “As a gay guy myself, tonight’s episode was so special to me. This is exactly the kind of story I craved as a young gay kid growing up in Ohio, and it blows my mind that I’m able to bring life to Dr. Levi Schmitt as he begins to grapple with his own sexuality this season on Grey’s Anatomy. His vulnerability and courage inspire me every day, and I hope he can do the same for you. To all of you who feel like little Levis out there, know that I do too, that you are seen, and that we’re all in this together. And to everyone who has supported me over the years, I can’t thank you enough, and I love you more than all the stars…”