LGBTQ Ally Zach Wahls Victorious in Race for Iowa Senate Seat

Zach Wahls, first featured on Towleroad back in 2011 when he gave a rousing, emotional speech about his two moms during a public forum in the Iowa House of Representatives, won his race for Iowa Senate District 37 last night, defeating Libertarian Carl Krambeck.

Said Wahls via KCRG: “I hope tonight marks a fresh start for Iowa. We must all come together to bring real reform to our health care system, restore a tradition of excellence to our public education system, and raise incomes for Iowa’s working families. It’s time to start thinking about the future of our state again, which is why I’m so proud of and thankful for all the young people in high school and college who propelled our campaign across the finish line.”