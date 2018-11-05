Have You Heard the LGBTQ Anthem on Barbra Streisand’s New Album?

Barbra Streisand‘s new album “Walls” is her most political yet, launched with the anti-Trump single “Don’t Lie to Me”. But there’s plenty more to be mined there, including a track which offers some words for LGBTQ people, like her son Jason Gould.

Said Streisand to Macleans about the track, “Love’s Never Wrong”: ‘[Trump is] trying to divide our nation and the world. That’s what’s so scary. Diversity is proven to be our strength. To say people are how they are because of how they were born—it’s that thinking that is wrong. I believe different shouldn’t be judged by any other kind of meter. Statistically, in terms of genome studies, people have 99.9 per cent of the same genetics. We are alike. We all want peace and happiness and family and love and understanding.’

“Love’s Never Wrong”