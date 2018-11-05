Have You Heard the LGBTQ Anthem on Barbra Streisand’s New Album?

Barbra Streisand‘s new album “Walls” is her most political yet, launched with the anti-Trump single “Don’t Lie to Me”. But there’s plenty more to be mined there, including a track which offers some words for LGBTQ people, like her son Jason Gould.
Said Streisand to Macleans about the track, “Love’s Never Wrong”: ‘[Trump is] trying to divide our nation and the world. That’s what’s so scary. Diversity is proven to be our strength. To say people are how they are because of how they were born—it’s that thinking that is wrong. I believe different shouldn’t be judged by any other kind of meter. Statistically, in terms of genome studies, people have 99.9 per cent of the same genetics. We are alike. We all want peace and happiness and family and love and understanding.’
“Love’s Never Wrong”
No matter who you love
And when you do find love, don’t let it go
And always knowThat love’s never wrong
No matter what they say
Don’t ever be afraid to let it show
And let it growNo one can tell what’s right for you
Or how two hearts can be as one
All what you need
What you’ve done to come this far
But here we areYes love’s always right
Love always knows the way
When some are just too blind to see the light
You know what’s true
Be true to you
‘Cause love’s never wrongNo one can tell you how to feel
When to reveal what’s deep inside
When only truth can be your guide when feeling stuck
Trust in your heart
Oh love, love’s always right
Love always knows the way
When some are just too blind to see the light
You know what’s true
Be true to you
Be proud, be strong
‘Cause love’s never wrong