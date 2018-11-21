LGBTQ World News Digest: 9 International Stories You Need to Know About

HONG KONG. Police arrest 21-year-old who stripped to underwear at Gay Pride march: ‘The man, who was wearing only his underwear with a red rope tied around his waist was taken away by police at 4.30pm on Hennesy Road, Wanchai, and later released on bail…“[He] exposed his private part in view of [the] public,” said the police when approached by HKFP over the incident. They added that the District Crime Squad had investigated the case and released him on bail.’

UGANDA. Leading parliamentary homophobe honored for defeating gay agenda: ‘Members of Parliament have paid tribute to the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, over what they termed as, “consistently upholding and protecting Uganda’s cultural values.” Legislators meeting at the Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Geneva from 14th to 18th October, 2018 voted to ban debate on the subject of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) from appearing in the IPU agenda ever again. The Ugandan delegation led by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, spearheaded the move against what they termed as a well-orchestrated machination led by Canada and Belgium who had lobbied many delegates to vote in favor of the motion.’

NEW ZEALAND. Auckland Pride organizers bar police participation: “While uniformed police have taken part in previous years, Auckland Pride organisers said they were not welcome at the next parade in February 2019 because some members of the gay community felt unsafe around them. The decision, announced this week, has sparked heated debate, with New Zealand Defence Force members withdrawing from the march in support of their police colleagues.”

COSTA RICA. Supreme Court orders lawmakers to legalize same-sex marriage: ‘The Costa Rica Supreme Court on Wednesday formally released its ruling that says lawmakers have 18 months to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples. “Acts of open discrimination, whether they are expressed or implied, cannot be justified in any way in a democratic society that respects fundamental rights,” reads the ruling. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which is based in the Costa Rican capital of San José, in January issued a landmark ruling that recognized same-sex marriage and transgender rights.’

TASMANIA. Tasmanian Prime Minister Scott Morrison slams law allowing Tasmanians to opt out of displaying gender on children’s birth certificates…

Labor’s plan to remove gender from birth certificates in Tasmania is ridiculous. Bill Shorten should step up and commit to put motion to ALP Federal Conference to outlaw it. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 20, 2018

UKRAINE. March for transgender rights canceled after far-right extremists attack: ‘Activists for transgender rights were forced to disband a demonstration in Kyiv after counterdemonstrators assaulted several protesters and attacked a Canadian journalist trying to cover the event. The organizers of the event criticized Ukrainian police for failing to protect about 40 lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights activists who had planned to gather in Shevchenko Park on November 18 for a legally sanctioned march through the streets of the Ukrainian capital coinciding with International Transgender Remembrance Day.’

UNITED KINGDOM. A gay rugby player threatened with deportation to Kenya where he fears persecution has been given a temporary reprieve: ‘Kenneth Macharia, a member of Bristol Bisons, a gay and inclusive rugby club, was being held at Colnbrook immigration centre near Heathrow airport. More than 70,000 people have signed a petition calling for the deportation to be halted and for Macharia to be granted asylum. The MP for Wells, James Heappey, confirmed that the removal notice for Macharia had been cancelled. He said: “There’s lots left to do, but he won’t be going anywhere for now.”’

A petition has been set up in aid of Ken's cause. We'd be eternally grateful if you could sign, share and shout about it as time is very much of the essence. We are contactable through social media and our usual email for any correspondence. Thank you https://t.co/E2Jfk6FpAP — Bristol Bisons RFC (@bisonsrfc) November 19, 2018

CANADA. Alleged teen gang sex assault rocks Toronto: ‘St Michael’s College School, a private Catholic all-boys school in Toronto, expelled eight students last week in connection with the incidents. Police say they are investigating at least four separate assaults, two of which were sexual in nature. The school has been accused of turning a blind eye to hazing and bullying. The school received a bomb threat on Monday morning, just as police were giving a press conference on their investigation.

MADAGASCAR. Gay Brit dies of cancer while on vacation, according to friends and family in update to fundraising campaign: ‘It’s with heavy hearts that we share the sad news that our very special friend, Jon Paul, passed away yesterday on Reunion Island. He slipped away peacefully with his rock and best pal, Craig, by his side. Jon Paul fought so hard against this awful illness for nine long months and now he’s at peace. He was a legend that will live on forever in our memories and in our hearts. We were so close to getting JP home. A medical repatriation service had been organised to fly him home on Saturday before his health rapidly deteriorated. Unfortunately, this was a non refundable cost which is almost covered by your kind donations so far and as such, we no longer need any further donations’