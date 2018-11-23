Disney’s ‘Live-Action’ ‘Lion King’ Teaser Has Arrived: WATCH

Disney released the first teaser for its “live-action” version of The Lion King (although it seems to be mostly CGI) which reaches theaters on July 19, directed by Jon Favreau. The shots in this teaser will seem familiar to those who know the original as its very much a dedicated shot-for-shot tribute.

The film stars Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Billy Eichner as Timon and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa. Also co-starring are Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key and John Kani.