Kansas Official Tells Black Woman He Belongs to ‘Master Race’ – WATCH

A Leavenworth, Kansas County Commissioner is under fire for remarks he made during a public commissioner meeting about being part of the “master race.”

KCTV reports: ‘His remarks were directed to an African American woman at a public commissioner meeting. Commissioner Louis Klemp told the woman, “I don’t want to think I’m picking on you because we’re part of the master race, OK.” Klemp is a white man that was not elected but rather appointed to his seat by the Republican committee. Some are calling his comments “insensitive” and “racist”. “You know you got a gap in your teeth, you’re the master race,” Klemp said. “Don’t ever forget that.” The woman who asked to not be a part of the story, was at the meeting to present on behalf of a landscape and architectural firm.’

Bob Holland, a fellow commissioner, denounced Klemp’s remarks: “What’s this master race? None of us are master race. We’re all American and we’re all human beings.”