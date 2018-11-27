Paul Manafort Breached Plea Deal by Continuing to Lie to Investigators

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort continued to lie to investigators even after making a plea deal according to prosecutors for Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort agreed to a plead guilty in a deal in September in his second trial for fraud and money laundering.

The NYT reports: ‘Mr. Manafort had hoped that in agreeing to cooperate with Mr. Mueller’s team, prosecutors would argue that he deserved a lighter punishment. He is expected to face at least a decade-long prison term for 10 felony counts ranging from financial fraud to conspiracy to obstruct justice. Instead, after at least a dozen sessions with him, federal prosecutors have not only decided Mr. Manafort does not deserve leniency, but also could seek to refile other charges that they had agreed to dismiss as part of the plea deal.’

Buzzfeed News adds: ‘Prosecutors said they were done working with Manafort, and asked the judge to set a date for sentencing. Manafort’s lawyers wrote that they agreed there was no reason to delay sentencing, “given the conflict in the parties’ positions.” In Manafort’s plea deal, the government agreed to advocate for a lower sentence if they thought he provided “substantial assistance in the form of truthful information.” Monday’s filling likely means that’s off the table.’

What Manafort lied about was not disclosed.