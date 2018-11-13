Melania Trump Demands Firing of Deputy National Security Adviser

Donald Trump is firing deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel at the request of Melania Trump, “whose staff battled with Ms. Ricardel during the first lady’s trip to Africa last month over seating on the plane and requests to use National Security Council resources,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Also reportedly on the chopping block: Chief of Staff John Kelly and DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

The WSJ adds: ‘The first lady’s team told the president that they suspect Ms. Ricardel is behind some negative stories about Mrs. Trump and her staff. The first lady’s office issued a statement on Tuesday calling for Ms. Ricardel to be dismissed. “It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” said Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump.’