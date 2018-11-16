Moroni Benally, Jacob Wohl, Julian Assange, Monopoly for Millennials, Frank Ocean, Liberal Redneck: HOT LINKS

Michelle and Malia Obama Snuck Out of the White House to Soak Up the Public’s Celebration of Marriage Equality

WILDFIRES. The number of missing people surged to more than 600 in the deadly California wildfires as the death toll reached 66 statewide.

MIKE PENCE. Trump questions VP’s loyalty: “Mr. Trump has repeated the question so many times that he has alarmed some of his advisers. The president has not openly suggested dropping Mr. Pence from the ticket and picking another running mate, but the advisers say those kinds of questions usually indicate that he has grown irritated with someone.”

JULIAN ASSANGE. Wikileaks founder has been charged under seal: “WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged under seal, prosecutors inadvertently revealed in a recently unsealed court filing — a development that could significantly advance the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and have major implications for those who publish government secrets.”

ARMIE HAMMER. I’m sorry for my ‘unnecessary social commentary’ telling people how to mourn.

MICHAEL AVENATTI. I’m coming for Jacob Wohl over the domestic violence arrest.

Michael Avenatti seems to believe that I am responsible for him raising his hand to a woman. I am not. Will he release the pictures of his battered victim? — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) November 15, 2018

MOVIES. Apple partners with Moonlight producer A24 in multi-year original content deal.

RULING. Neo-Nazis have no First Amendment right to harassment: ‘A lawsuit accusing the publisher of the neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer of coordinating a “terror campaign” of online harassment against a Jewish real estate agent cannot be dismissed on First Amendment grounds, a federal judge in Montana ruled this week.’

THE SOCIAL NETWORK. Facebook’s campaign to attack critics: “While Mr. Zuckerberg has conducted a public apology tour in the last year, Ms. Sandberg has overseen an aggressive lobbying campaign to combat Facebook’s critics, shift public anger toward rival companies and ward off damaging regulation. Facebook employed a Republican opposition-research firm to discredit activist protesters, in part by linking them to the liberal financier George Soros. It also tapped its business relationships, lobbying a Jewish civil rights group to cast some criticism of the company as anti-Semitic.”

HASBRO. Monopoly for Millennials: ‘The lines on the box include “Adulting is hard,” “visit the hottest destinations – from your friend’s couch to the vegan bistro,” and “forget real estate, you can’t afford it anyway.” In this version of the game, players collect chips which represent upvotes on social media instead of money, there’s no real estate to buy and you win by collecting the most experiences on the board, like visiting an artisanal coffee shop or yoga studio.’

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

ZAYN MALIK. I’m no longer a practicing Muslim: “I don’t believe you need to eat a certain meat that’s been prayed over a certain way, I don’t believe you need to read a prayer in a certain language five times a day. I don’t believe any of it. I just believe if you’re a good person everything is going to go right for you.”

MORONI FOR PRESIDENT. Gay ex-Mormon Moroni Benally campaigns to lead the Navajo nation.

LIBERAL REDNECK. Comic Trae Crowder inks TV series deal: “ABC has put in development a single-camera comedy starring, created and executive produced by Trae Crowder, known for his stage persona the Liberal Redneck, and his writing and comedy touring partners Corey Forrester and Drew Morgan. The project hails from Ruben Fleischer’s The District and ABC Studios where Fleischer is under a deal. Written by Andrew Reich (Friends), Forrester, Morgan and Crowder, the untitled WellRED project is an ensemble comedy about three best friends in the rural south and the women in their lives.”

FRANK OCEAN. He has made his Instagram public. “Welcome.”

View this post on Instagram Welcome A post shared by @ blonded on Nov 15, 2018 at 3:33pm PST

MAROON 5. Adam Levine addresses Super Bowl rumors: “Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is gonna crush it… Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative because I don’t know who I’m talking about.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Jennifer Lopez “Limitless”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Edwin.