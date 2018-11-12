NBA Fines Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic $25K for ‘No Homo’ Remarks

The NBA has fined Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic $25,000 for saying “no homo” during a postgame interview on October 31. The AP reports, ‘Jokic was fined for using an anti-gay slur, saying “no h—, he’s longer than you expect” when asked by reporters about Wendell Carter Jr. after the Nuggets’ overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls’

Said Jokic in the interview: “‘I respect his game. He’s crafty, hard worker if that makes any sense. He’s playing really hard basketball. When we first played with them, he was just shooting the mid-range shot. He took two 3 [pointers] today… No homo, he’s longer than you expect. He can jump, he’s right there. He’s really good defensive player. I think he can be a really, really good player.”