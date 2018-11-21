Towleroad Gay News

Chief Justice John Roberts Smacks Down Trump for ‘Obama Judge’ Remark

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts sharply rebuked Donald Trump for remarks he made on Tuesday night about a federal judge’s ruling on the migrant caravan, ordering the U.S. to process asylum claims.

Trump told reporters: “This was an Obama judge and I’ll tell you what, it’s not going to happen like this anymore…We will win that case in the Supreme Court of the United States.”

Said Roberts in a statement to the AP: “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”