Ezra Miller’s Polyamorous Sex Life Revolves Around a Group of ‘Queer Beings’ Known as His ‘Polycule’

Fantastic Beasts actor Ezra Miller speaks to Playboy in a revealing interview that touches on gay Dumbledore, Johnny Depp, J.K. Rowling, The Flash, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and his sex life.

"I’m trying to find queer beings who understand me as a queer being off the bat, and I feel like I’m married to them 25 lifetimes ago.” #FantasticBeasts star Ezra Miller dons Bunny ears and sits down with Playboy to talk polyamory, pain, pleasure, & more. https://t.co/scsbU4iRW2 pic.twitter.com/aHtyveY9Xb — Playboy (@Playboy) November 15, 2018

Miller told the publication that he’s not made for monogamy: ‘Calling himself a “sexual being,” he instead finds companionship with a group of sexual partners he refers to as his “polycule,” a portmanteau of “polyamorous molecule.” He says this includes people he’s known for years, such as the members of his band, Sons of an Illustrious Father, along with new people who are deemed the right fit for the polycule. But if you’re looking to join said polycule, be advised that the membership process is selective. “I’m trying to find queer beings who understand me as a queer being off the bat, who I make almost a familial connection with, and I feel like I’m married to them 25 lifetimes ago from the moment we meet,” he explains. “And then they are in the squad—the polycule. And I know they’re going to love everyone else in the polycule because we’re in the polycule, and we love each other so much.”

Miller also said that, for him, “a lack of sex is as important to me as sex” and spoke to recent remarks he made about being sexually harassed as an actor: “I’ve been attacked repeatedly in my life—I’ve been attacked by f**king bigots, man. Of course I’ve been in audition situations where sexuality was totally being leveraged. It’s really important to acknowledge the diversity of voices who have experienced this sh*t, and all genders, all capacities, all types of people. Everyone is victim to it. Everyone is a survivor of it.”

